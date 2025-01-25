Hamas to release four Israeli hostages in truce swap Saturday

Hamas was set Saturday to release four Israeli women soldiers held hostage since its 7-October-attack, under a truce deal in the Gaza war that is also expected to see a second group of Palestinian prisoners freed.

Israel confirmed Friday that it had received a list of names of hostages who are due to return home, though neither side has specified how many Palestinians will be released from Israeli detention if everything goes to plan.

According to the Israeli Hostage and Missing Families Forum, the women due for release are Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag.

Albag turned 19 while in captivity, while the others are all now 20 years old.

The exchange is part of a fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that took effect last Sunday, and which is intended to pave the way to a permanent end to the conflict.