UN rights chief urges prompt probe into Syrian violence

The United Nations rights chief demanded on Friday that Syria's interim authorities ensure accountability after days of deadly clashes in the southern city of Suweida that reportedly left hundreds dead.

"This bloodshed and the violence must stop and the protection of all people must be the utmost priority," Volker Turk said in a statement.

He demanded "independent, prompt and transparent investigations into all violations" adding: Those responsible must be held to account."

"It is crucial that immediate steps are taken to prevent recurrence of such violence," he said.

"Revenge and vengeance are not the answer."