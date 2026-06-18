French tanker passes Hormuz Strait after war deal: Tracker

A French-flagged LNG tanker left the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, a tracking platform said, as an agreement to end the US-Iran war paved the way for the key passage's reopening.

The liquefied natural gas vessel (LNG) the Mraikh, owned by the Nantes-based subsidiary of Norwegian company Knutsen OAS Shipping, was the first such French vessel to make the transit since the start of the Iran conflict on 28 February.

It was carrying 76,535 tons of LNG, which it loaded in Ras Laffan, Qatar, and was bound for Port Qasim, Pakistan, according to the MarineTraffic platform operated by data firm Kpler, which tracks cargo ships.