After major Yemen prisoner swap, another 104 released: ICRC

More than 100 prisoners of war were flown from Saudi Arabia to Yemen on Monday, further buoying peace hopes a day after a major exchange of 869 captives ended, the ICRC said.

Two International Committee of the Red Cross planes carrying 48 prisoners each flew to Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, while a third with eight captives headed for government-controlled Aden in the south, the humanitarian group said.

The "unilateral" release is outside the terms of the three-day exchange that was negotiated between Yemen's Huthi rebels and government officials and finished on Sunday, ICRC media adviser Jessica Moussan told AFP.

"We welcome this initiative and are pleased to see that humanitarian considerations are being taken for the sake of reuniting families," Moussan said.