Gaza hospital says 37 dead in strike on UN school

A Gaza hospital said at least 37 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a UN-run school on Thursday, that the Israeli military alleged housed a "Hamas compound".

The raid came after US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators resumed talks aimed at securing a truce and hostage-prisoner swap in the eight-month war triggered by Hamas's 7-October attack on Israel.

The Israeli military said it had "eliminated" several militants in a "precise strike on a Hamas compound embedded inside a UNRWA school" in the Nuseirat area of central Gaza.

Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari later said nine "terrorists" were killed when fighter jets attacked three classrooms where about 30 militants from Islamic Jihad and Hamas were hiding.