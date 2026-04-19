US delegation going to Pakistan Monday for Iran negotiations: Trump

President Donald Trump said US negotiators will be in Pakistan Monday to resume talks on ending the war with Iran, as he again threatened to destroy its power plants and bridges if no deal is reached.

In a social media post Sunday, Trump also accused Iran of violating the countries' two-week ceasefire with attacks Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said he was offering Iran "a reasonable deal" and if Tehran says no "the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!"