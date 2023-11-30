Blinken says truce between Israel, Hamas is producing results 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said a temporary truce between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas had produced results and the United States hoped it would continue.

Sitting beside Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Blinken said Washington was focused on helping to secure freedom for hostages taken to Gaza during an 7 October attack during which Israel says Hamas killed 1,200 people and kidnapped 240. Herzog said about 150 hostages remained in Gaza.

"We have seen over the last week the very positive development of hostages coming home, being reunited with their families. And that should continue today. It's also enabled an increase in humanitarian assistance to go to innocent civilians in Gaza who need it desperately," Blinken said.

"So this process is producing results. It's important, and we hope that it can continue," Blinken said.