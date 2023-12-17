Netanyahu hints at new Hamas talks after hostage deaths 

News of a new round of negotiations, first reported by Axios, came after Israel's military disclosed that troops had accidentally killed three hostages who approached them with a white flag after having escaped their captors in Gaza on Friday.

Netanyahu said he would not divulge details of the talks.

"There is one mistake that we can make, which is to relay our calculations to Hamas, to the world," he said. "We shall not be getting into the details of the negotiations."

The Gaza war, triggered by a shock Hamas killing and kidnapping spree in south Israel on Oct. 7, has shaken regional and world powers as the Palestinian civilian toll spirals.

While pledging to destroy Hamas, Israel has also sought to recover hostages held by the Iranian-backed Islamist group.

Netanyahu vowed to maintain intense military pressure on Hamas in Gaza.

"The instruction I am giving the negotiating team is predicated on this pressure, without which we have nothing," he said.

Mossad chief Barnea met Al Thani in Europe on Friday, a key mediator in the conflict in Gaza, a source told Reuters, while sources from Egypt suggested Israel appeared to be more open to a new deal with Hamas.