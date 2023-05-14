Gaza truce holds as Palestinians, Israelis count deadly cost

Calm returned to Gaza Sunday as a fragile ceasefire ending five days of fighting held, leaving Palestinians and Israelis to count the cost of cross-border fire which has killed dozens.

Fishermen took to their boats in the coastal Palestinian enclave, as Gazans emerged from sheltering in their homes amid the fierce exchange of fire.

The fighting which broke out Tuesday with Israeli strikes on the Islamic Jihad militant group ceased late Saturday, following days of truce talks led by Egypt.

As the skies fell silent, residents were left to mourn the 33 people killed in Gaza, as well as the two in Israel—a Palestinian labourer from the territory and an elderly Israeli.