Israel, Iran ready to de-escalate for now

The limited nature of Israel’s reported strike on Iran and the restrained immediate Iranian reaction shows both sides, in particular Tehran, are looking to de-escalate after weeks of tensions but the situation remains dangerously explosive, analysts say.

There have been fears over the last weeks decades of enmity between Israel and the Islamic republic could spill over into all-out war as Israel pursues its offensive on Gaza in the wake of the 7 October attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas which is backed by Tehran.

An apparent Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on 1 April killed seven members of the Revolutionary Guards force, including its top commander for Iran and Lebanon, and enraged Iran as well as troubling Israel’s Western allies.