Giant oil tanker carrying 2 mn barrels hit by Iranian strike off Dubai

Iran attacked and set ablaze a fully loaded crude oil tanker off Dubai early on Tuesday, after President Donald ​Trump warned the United States would obliterate Iran's energy plants and oil wells if it does not open the Strait of Hormuz.

The strike on the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi is the latest attack ‌on merchant vessels by missiles or explosive air and sea drones in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz since the US and Israel attacked Iran on 28 February.

The month-long conflict has spread across the Middle East, killing thousands, disrupting energy supplies and threatening to send the global economy into a tailspin

Crude oil prices briefly spiked again after the attack on the tanker, which can carry around 2 million barrels of oil worth more than USD 200 million at current prices.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp, the ship's owner, said the attack happened early on Tuesday, causing a fire and hull damage.