Iran says it repelled drone attack on military site

Iran repelled a drone attack on a military site in central Isfahan province, the defence ministry said early Sunday acording to the IRNA news agency.

"An unsuccessful attack was carried out using (drones) ... on one of the workshop complexes of the ministry of defence," it said, adding that the strike late Saturday night caused only minor damage to the roof of a building but no casualties.

The announcement of the attack comes at a tense time in Iran, which has been rocked by protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in September, tensions over its nuclear programme and accusations by some countries that Tehran has been supplying drones to Russia for the war in Ukraine.