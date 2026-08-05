US hopeful Hormuz strait deal will be done “today or tomorrow”

The United States was hopeful that a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would be done "today or tomorrow", a top official said Tuesday, sending oil prices tumbling on optimism for increased shipments in the vital waterway.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told broadcaster CNBC "there is a chance we may have a deal" in the coming hours, echoing remarks from President Donald Trump the day before.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, Trump kept up his now familiar combination of optimism for diplomacy and bellicose threats, warning that this was Iran's "last chance before decapitation".

Tehran and Washington have been at war since 28 February, when the US and Israel launched surprise attacks on Iran. Despite a ceasefire and a preliminary deal in the months since, diplomacy has failed to end the conflict.