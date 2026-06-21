US and Iran set for new talks after delay and deadly strikes

A new round of negotiations over the Middle East war was set to kick off Sunday, with Iranian negotiators arriving in the Swiss host city hours ahead of US Vice President JD Vance, even as Tehran said it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again over Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Before boarding his flight to Europe, Vance told reporters he hoped to "make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue. Those are the two big things that I think we're going to be focused on".

Follow-up talks had been planned in Switzerland on Friday but were postponed at the last minute after Israel launched deadly strikes in Lebanon following the deaths of four of its soldiers in combat.

Washington announced a renewed ceasefire there later Friday -- a condition of its preliminary agreement with Iran -- but Israeli troops clashed again with Hezbollah fighters on Saturday, with each side accusing the other of breaking the truce.