Trump says Iran meeting set in Qatar, despite uncertainty

US President Donald Trump said Iran requested a meeting on Tuesday in Qatar, despite Tehran denying any direct negotiations were planned with Washington on the deal aimed at ending the Middle East war.

Washington and Tehran both have said they were sending teams to the Gulf state, but issued conflicting statements on most other details, including timing and purpose of the trip.

The nations’ preliminary agreement to stop the conflict and reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz has repeatedly come under strain due to clashes, but has also been dogged by the sides’ contradictory assertions.