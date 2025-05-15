Gaza air strikes kill over 100 as manhunt unfolds in West Bank

Palestinian rescuers reported more than 100 people killed Thursday in Israeli strikes on blockaded Gaza, where a US-backed organisation said it intends to begin distributing aid by the end of the month.

In the occupied West Bank, raids were ongoing and roads blocked after Israel's military chief vowed to find the perpetrators of an attack that killed a pregnant Israeli woman.

Gaza's civil defence agency said the death toll from Israeli bombardment since dawn on Thursday had risen to 103.

Israel blocked all aid from entering Gaza on 2 March, before resuming operations on 18 March, ending a six-week ceasefire.

"Israel's blockade has transcended military tactics to become a tool of extermination", Human Rights Watch (HRW) interim executive director Federico Borello said in a statement Thursday.

HRW said "the Israeli government's plan to demolish what remains of Gaza's civilian infrastructure and concentrate the Palestinian population into a tiny area would amount to an abhorrent escalation of its ongoing crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing and acts of genocide".