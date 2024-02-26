Palestinian govt resigns over ‘aggression in Gaza’ and ‘escalation in West Bank’

He said he had offered the resignation last Tuesday but was formally submitting it “in writing” on Monday.

Abbas has faced mounting anger since war erupted on 7 October between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, with many criticising the Palestinian president for not severely condemning the Israeli offensive there and the rising violence in the West Bank.

Since 2007, the Palestinian leadership has been divided between the Palestinian Authority of Abbas, which exercises limited power in the West Bank, and Hamas which rules Gaza.

The resignation of the government in the West Bank comes as several countries, including the United States, have called for a reformed Palestinian Authority that would take charge of all Palestinian territories after the war in Gaza ends.

“The next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political measures that take into account the new reality in the Gaza Strip,” Shtayyeh said in a brief speech announcing the resignation.