Saudi arrests 19,321 for residency, labor breaches
Saudi Abaria authorities arrested 19,321 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, Arab News reported citing Saudi Press Agency.
According to an official report, a total of 11,427 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,697 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 3,197 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 1,070 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 31 per cent were Yemeni, 67 per cent Ethiopian, and 2 per cent were of other nationalities.
A further 193 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 11 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators, reported Arab News citing the official report.
The Saudi ministry of interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), as well as confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.