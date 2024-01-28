Saudi arrests 19,321 for residency, labor breaches

The report showed that among the 1,070 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 31 per cent were Yemeni, 67 per cent Ethiopian, and 2 per cent were of other nationalities.

A further 193 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 11 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators, reported Arab News citing the official report.

The Saudi ministry of interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), as well as confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.