Iraqi cleric urges wider protests as supporters occupy parliament

Powerful Iraqi Shiite preacher Moqtada Sadr Sunday urged other factions to support a protest that has seen his followers occupy parliament in a dispute over who should name the next prime minister.

Nearly 10 months after elections, the oil-rich country is still without a new government due to the repeated failure of negotiations and the en-masse resignation last month of Sadr’s bloc—the largest in parliament.

Despite tear gas, water cannon and temperatures that touched 47 degrees Celsius (116 degrees Fahrenheit), his followers stormed the legislature on Saturday after pulling down heavy concrete barricades on roads to Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, home to government buildings and embassies.

The health ministry said at least 100 protesters and 25 security personnel were hurt in the confrontation, prompting the European Union to express concern over “escalation”.