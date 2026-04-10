Trump warns Iran against tolls for Hormuz shipping

In a second message just a few minutes later, Trump added that "very quickly, you'll see Oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran."

The US leader kept up his barrages of social media posts with another that accused Tehran of "doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz."

"That is not the agreement we have!" Trump added.

Just 10 vessels have passed through Strait of Hormuz since the Middle East war ceasefire took effect, according to maritime tracking data consulted Thursday.