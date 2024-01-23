Israel says 21 soldiers killed in deadliest day of ground war

The Israeli army said Tuesday that 21 soldiers had been killed in Gaza the day before, the biggest single-day toll since the start of its ground operation on 27 October.

Most of the soldiers were killed when rocket-propelled grenade fire hit a tank and a building they were trying to blow up, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

Hagari said several of the troops killed were reservists.

"We worked to find the victims until the last hours," Hagari said, indicating the difficulty in extracting bodies buried under the rubble.

"Our reservists sacrificed what was dearest to them, so that we could all live here in complete safety," he said.