Swedish embassy in Baghdad torched after protest

Protesters set fire to Sweden’s embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad early Thursday, an AFP journalist said, ahead of a planned burning of a Koran in Sweden.

Swedish authorities had approved an assembly to be held later Thursday outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, where organisers plan to burn a copy of the Koran as well as an Iraqi flag.

Iraqis have been angered by previous events in Sweden and Thursday’s protest in Baghdad was organised by supporters of the turbulent religious leader Moqtada Sadr.