Hamas source says Israeli strike kills Hamas official in Gaza hospital

An Israeli air strike on Sunday killed a member of Hamas's political bureau as he underwent treatment in hospital, a source in the Islamist movement said, after Israel confirmed it targeted "a key terrorist".

"The Israeli army assassinated Hamas political bureau member Ismail Barhoum," the Hamas source said, requesting anonymity to speak more freely.

"Warplanes bombed the operating room at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, where Barhoum was receiving treatment after sustaining critical injuries in an air strike targeting his home in Khan Yunis at dawn last Tuesday."