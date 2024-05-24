International Court of Justice orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive

The top UN court ordered Israel Friday to halt military operations in Rafah, a landmark ruling likely to increase mounting international pressure on Israel more than seven months into the war sparked by Hamas’s 7 October attack.

The International Court of Justice also demanded the immediate release of all hostages still held by Palestinian militants, hours after the Israeli military announced troops had recovered the bodies of three more of the captives from north Gaza.

The Hague-based court, whose orders are legally binding but lack direct enforcement mechanisms, also ordered Israel to keep open the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, which it closed earlier this month at the start of its assault on the city.

The orders come ahead of separate meetings on the Gaza conflict later Friday in Paris between the CIA chief and Israeli representatives on one side and French President Emmanuel Macron and the foreign ministers of four key Arab states on the other.