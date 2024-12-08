Syrian PM ready to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the people

In a speech broadcast on his Facebook account, premier Jalali said "this country can be a normal country that builds good relations with its neighbours and the world".

"But this issue is up to any leadership chosen by the Syrian people. We are ready to cooperate with it (that leadership) and offer all possible facilities," he added.

Jalali said he was "ready for any handover procedures".

Rebel leader Jolani said in a statement on Telegram: "To all military forces in the city of Damascus, it is strictly forbidden to approach public institutions, which will remain under the supervision of the former prime minister until they are officially handed over."

"It is forbidden to shoot into the air," added Jolani, who has started using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa instead of his nom de guerre.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, said "Assad left Syria via Damascus international airport before the army security forces left" the facility.