Three suspected militants killed by Israel undercover unit

Three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli border police in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, with an Israeli minister saying the suspected militants fired on the undercover officers first.

The deadly raid came just hours before Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin was due in Israel for talks and after the United Nations urged both sides to end the cycle of violence in the West Bank "immediately".

The Palestinian ministry announced the "martyrdom" of three men shot by Israeli forces in Jaba, near the flashpoint northern city of Jenin.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is responsible for the border police, praised the undercover officers for "taking out the despicable terrorists, who opened fire at our fighters".