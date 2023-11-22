Hopes for hostage release as Israel PM says deal ‘right decision’

Hopes mounted Tuesday that Hamas could release dozens of hostages from war-torn Gaza after the Israeli premier said a truce deal was the “right decision” and the militant group’s leader and key mediator Qatar said an agreement was in sight.

The announcements are the most optimistic yet of a potential breakthrough in the conflict, which has raged for more than six weeks and left thousands dead on both sides.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a meeting of his cabinet that accepting a deal for the release of hostages taken in the Hamas attacks of 7 October was “a difficult decision but it’s a right decision”.

Netanyahu, who has vowed to destroy Hamas, said US President Joe Biden had helped to “improve the framework being laid out before you... to include more hostages at a lower price”.

“The entire security establishment fully supports it.”

Despite talk of a temporary truce, fighting raged on in Gaza’s bloodiest ever war, sparked by the 7 October attack in which Israel says Hamas gunmen killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and seized around 240 hostages.