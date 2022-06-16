Iran arrests leftist for allegedly meeting detained French couple

Iranian authorities have arrested a left-wing activist suspected of meeting two French nationals detained since May on suspicion of fomenting labour unrest in the sanctions-hit country, state media reported Thursday.

The arrests have come as Iran battles a wave of labour unrest fuelled by the worsening economy and prospects for an easing of US sanctions have diminished.

"An activist of the Marxist left whose mission was to incite sedition and turmoil among the working class was arrested as he prepared to flee the country," state television said.

"In a meeting ahead of International Labour Day (1 May), the detainee coordinated his activities with two French spies."