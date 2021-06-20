Iran ‘elected its most extremist president to date’: Israel

Hardliner Iranian cleric Ebrahim Raisi’s victory on Saturday in a presidential election drew starkly opposed reactions, with Russia hailing a sign of greater regional stability but some condemning it as a farce.

United States

A State Department spokesperson said the United States regretted Iranians had been denied the chance to vote in a fair election.

“Iranians were denied their right to choose their own leaders in a free and fair electoral process,” said the spokesperson.