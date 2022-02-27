Iran's chief nuclear negotiator returns to Vienna

Iran's chief negotiator will fly back to Vienna on Sunday evening following consultations in Tehran, state media said, as talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal reached a critical stage.

Ali Bagheri "will return to Vienna this evening with clear instructions to pursue the negotiations with the aim of solving problems in order to reach an agreement", IRNA news agency reported.

The talks to restore the agreement, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, involve Iran as well as Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly.

Bagheri left Vienna on Wednesday night, but negotiations have continued on the level of experts.