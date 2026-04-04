Middle East

Iran allows essential goods vessels to its ports via Hormuz strait, says Iranian media

Reuters
The Strait of HormuzReuters file photo

Iran has authorised the passage of vessels carrying essential goods ‌to its ports through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a ​letter cited by Iran's Tasnim ⁠news agency on ​Saturday.

The letter indicates that ships heading to Iranian ports, including those currently in the Gulf of ​Oman, must coordinate with authorities and ‌comply ⁠with established protocols to transit the strait, Tasnim said.

Iran has effectively shut the ⁠Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about a fifth of ⁠the world's total oil trade, in retaliation ⁠for US-Israeli attacks ​that began on 28 February.

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