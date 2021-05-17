Israel hammers Gaza, as calls for peace go unheeded

Israeli air strikes hammered the Gaza Strip pre-dawn Monday, after a week of violence between the Jewish state and Islamist militants left more than 200 people dead as international calls for de-escalation went unheeded.

Overnight Sunday to Monday, Israel launched dozens of strikes in the space of a few minutes across the crowded coastal Palestinian enclave controlled by Islamist group Hamas, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

The strikes caused widespread power cuts and damaged hundreds of buildings, local authorities said. No casualties were immediately reported.

West Gaza resident Mad Abed Rabbo, 39, expressed "horror and fear" at the intensity of the onslaught.

"There have never been strikes of this magnitude," he said.

In a statement just before 2:00 am (2300 GMT Sunday), the Israeli army said its fighter jets were "striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip".

Gazan Mani Qazaat said Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu "should realise we're civilians, not fighters".