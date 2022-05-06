Israel launches manhunt after three killed in ultra-Orthdox city

Israeli security forces launched a manhunt Friday for two Palestinians suspected of killing three Israelis in an attack that came as the Jewish state marked its founding.

The attack on Thursday night in Elad, a central city mainly populated by ultra-Orthodox Jews, was the sixth in which Israelis have been targeted since 22 March.

Witnesses told AFP that two assailants leapt from a car swinging axes at passers-by, leaving three of them dead and four wounded, before fleeing in the same vehicle.

The attack came hours after clashes between Israelis and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a highly contested site in Jerusalem's Israeli-annexed Old City that has been the focal point during weeks of violence.

It followed a tense period in which the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the Jewish festival of Passover and the Christian holiday of Easter overlapped.