Israel to examine tighter controls on export of spywares

An Israeli commission reviewing allegations that NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware was misused by its customers to target journalists and human rights activists would examine whether rules for Israel’s export of cyberweapons such as Pegasus should be tightened, a senior MP said, The Guardian reported.

The move came after French President Emmanuel Macron convened an emergency cybersecurity meeting following reports that his mobile phone and those of government ministers appeared in the leaked list.

An official in Macron’s Elysee Palace said that the President’s phone and phone numbers had been changed.