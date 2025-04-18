Deadly US strikes hit Yemen fuel port used by Huthis

The US military said it had destroyed a key Yemeni fuel port as it targets the country’s Huthi rebels, who said Friday that 20 people had been killed in the strikes.

The attack on the Ras Issa fuel port aimed to cut off a source of supplies and funds for the Iran-backed Huthis, the US military said.

Washington has hammered the Huthis with near-daily air strikes since March 15 in a bid to end their attacks on civilian shipping and military vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The rebels began their attacks in late 2023, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

“US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Huthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Huthi efforts to terrorise the entire region for over 10 years,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.