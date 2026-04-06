Trump vows 'hell' for Iran if Strait stays shut, says a deal is possible

President Donald Trump threatened to rain "hell" on Tehran if it did not make a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his Tuesday deadline, as he praised US Special Forces who rescued an airman in a high-risk mission from deep inside Iran.

The US and Israel have pounded Iran with missiles and airstrikes for more than five weeks to destroy what they said was an imminent threat from the ‌country's nuclear weapon development programme, ballistic missile arsenal and support for regional proxy militias.

Tehran has effectively closed the Hormuz waterway, a conduit for around a fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supply, and attacked US military bases and other targets around the Gulf.

Explosions shook Tehran on Monday morning and a US-Israeli strike on a residential building south of the city killed at least 13 people, an official told Iranian state media. Reuters was unable to verify the report.