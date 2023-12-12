Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution 

Hunger was worsening among Palestinians in the besieged Gaza strip, aid agencies said, as the United Nations General Assembly prepared to vote on Tuesday on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the two-month-old conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Hundreds more civilians have died in Israel's assault on Gaza since the US on Friday vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes and residents say it is impossible to find refuge or food in the densely populated coastal enclave. The UN World Food Programme has said half of the population is starving.

"Hunger stalks everyone," UNRWA, the UN body responsible for Palestinian refugees, said on X.