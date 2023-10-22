Israel strikes mosque compound in West Bank

Israeli aircraft struck a compound beneath a mosque in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday that the military said was being used by Hamas men to organise attacks, and Palestinian medics said at least one person was killed.

The Israeli air strike is at least the second in recent days to hit the West Bank, where violence has surged since Hamas gunmen from Gaza carried out a deadly 7 October rampage in Israel.

Israel said the compound beneath al-Ansar Mosque, in Jenin refugee camp, belonged to operatives from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad who were responsible for attacks in recent months.