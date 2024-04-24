Hezbollah launched 'dozens' of rockets at Israel after civilian deaths

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group on Tuesday said it launched dozens of rockets at northern Israel in response to the killing of two civilians in a strike blamed on Israel in Lebanon's south.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group and Israel have exchanged regular fire in the south of Lebanon since October.

Hezbollah fighters fired "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at northern Israel "as part of the response to the Israeli enemy's attacks on... civilian homes, specifically the horrific massacre in Hanin and the killing and injuring of civilians," the group said in a statement.

Local rescuers and official media said an Israeli strike on a house in Hanin, near the Israeli border, killed two members of the same family.

A civil defence source told AFP that "a woman in her 50s and a 12-year-old girl have been killed" in the strike, while several injured people from the same family were taken to hospital.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) confirmed the deaths and said that six others were wounded in the strike.

