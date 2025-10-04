Turks, foreigners fly to Istanbul after Israel halts Gaza flotilla

Thirty-six Turks and nationals from 12 countries were due to arrive Saturday by a special flight to Istanbul after Israel stopped a Gaza-bound aid flotilla and detained hundreds of people, Turkish officials said.

A Turkish diplomatic source said the plane carried 137 flotilla participants including 36 Turkish nationals and was expected to land at 15:40 local time (1240 GMT).

"The plane carrying our citizens and third-country nationals has taken off for Istanbul," the source added.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli announced earlier Saturday that a special flight had been chartered to fly the detained activists back from Israel.