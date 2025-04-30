US hit more than 1,000 targets in Yemen since mid-March

US forces have struck more than 1,000 targets in Yemen since Washington launched the latest round of its air campaign against the Huthi rebels in mid-March, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

The Huthis began targeting shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in late 2023 and the United States responded with strikes against them starting early the following year.

Since 15 March, “USCENTCOM strikes have hit over 1,000 targets, killing Huthi fighters and leaders... and degrading their capabilities,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement, referring to the military command responsible for the Middle East.