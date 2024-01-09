Blinken urges Israel to avoid 'further civilian harm' in Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday that his forces must avoid inflicting further harm on civilians in Gaza, the State Department said.

Blinken has been visiting countries across the Middle East to calm regional tension over the conflict, now into its fourth month, and talk to Israeli leaders about their handling of the war.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken had reaffirmed US support for Israel's attempts to stop any repeat of the Hamas attack of 7 October, which sparked the conflict.