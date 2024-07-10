29 killed in strike on Gaza school, say Palestinian sources

The Israel military said the air force had used “precise munition” to strike a “terrorist from Hamas’ military wing” near the school.

“The incident is under review,” the military said in a statement.

Officials in the Hamas-run territory said at least 20 people were killed in the earlier attacks on the schools.

Israel said all three of those strikes had targeted militants hiding in the schools.

On Saturday, an Israeli strike hit the UN-run Al-Jawni school in Nuseirat, central Gaza, killing 16 people, according to the health ministry.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said 2,000 people were sheltering there at the time.