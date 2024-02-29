War deaths near 30,000 as famine looms, says Gaza health ministry

Children have died of malnutrition in a Gaza hospital, the Hamas-ruled territory’s health ministry said Wednesday as its overall toll for Palestinians killed in the almost five-month war neared 30,000.

As mediators insisted a truce deal between Israel and Hamas could be just days away, UN agencies sounded the alarm about the dire humanitarian conditions and warned of a looming famine in Gaza’s north.

Two children died of “dehydration and malnutrition” at Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said, calling for “immediate action” from international institutions to prevent more such deaths.

“The famine death toll among children rose to six martyrs,” at least five of them in the besieged territory’s north in recent days, he said. AFP was unable to independently verify the deaths.