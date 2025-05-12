Netanyahu vows further fighting despite planned US-Israeli hostage release

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there would be no ceasefire in exchange for Hamas’s release of a US-Israeli hostage, who a source close to the group said could be freed Monday.

Hamas on Sunday said it would release Edan Alexander, a US-Israeli soldier held in Gaza, ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump to the region, and as the group revealed it was engaged in direct talks with Washington towards a ceasefire.

No date was given, but a source close to Hamas told AFP 21-year-old Alexander would “most likely” be released on Monday or Tuesday.

“Most likely, Edan will be released today or tomorrow, Tuesday, but this requires securing field conditions,” the source said.

Hamas had demanded that American envoys ensure a “halt to all Israeli military operations... to create a safe corridor” for his transfer to the Red Cross, the source added.