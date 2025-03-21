Israel government sacks Shin Bet intelligence chief

The head of Shin Bet, Israel's domestic intelligence agency, was sacked Friday, days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he no longer trusts him, and fallout from a report on the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

"The Government unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to end ISA Director Ronen Bar's term of office," a statement said.

He will leave his post when his successor is appointed or by April 10 at the latest, the statement said.

Netanyahu on Sunday cited an "ongoing lack of trust" as the reason for moving to dismiss Bar, who joined the agency in 1993.

Bar, meant to end his tenure only next year, was appointed Shin Bet chief in October 2021 by the previous Israeli government that briefly forced Netanyahu from power between June 2021 and December 2022.