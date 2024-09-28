Middle East

Lebanon's Hezbollah confirms leader Nasrallah killed

Reuters
Dubai
A sign depicting Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is placed in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon on 30 July 2024.Reuters file photo

Lebanon's Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed.

The group said in a statement it would continue its battle against Israel "in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people".

Also Read

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah killed in airstrike: Israeli military

Israel said earlier on Saturday it had killed Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs a day earlier.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV started airing Koran verses after the announcement of Nasrallah's death.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Middle East