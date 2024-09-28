Hezbollah chief Nasrallah killed in airstrike: Israeli military

The Israeli military said on Saturday it had killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on the group's central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut a day earlier.

Reuters could not immediately reach Hezbollah officials for comment on the Israeli army statement. The Iran-backed Hezbollah has yet to issue any statement on the status of Nasrallah, who has led the group for 32 years.

During Nasrallah's decades in charge, Hezbollah has grown into a regional force that has projected Tehran's influence across the Middle East.