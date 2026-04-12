Hamas to meet Egyptian mediators over alleged Gaza truce violations by Israel

A delegation from Hamas is set to hold talks with Egyptian mediators in Cairo on Sunday to address alleged Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire, according to two officials from the Palestinian group.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect in October, violence has continued to unsettle the Palestinian territory.

Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of breaching the US-backed truce, which has largely halted the two-year war that devastated the enclave of 2.2 million.

“The delegation will meet Egyptian officials on Sunday morning to discuss halting Israeli violations and implementing the remaining provisions of the first phase of the agreement,” a Hamas official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly.