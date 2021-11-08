Kuwaiti govt resigns, possibly helping to end political standoff

Kuwait's government on Monday submitted its resignation to the ruling emir, state news agency KUNA reported, a move that could help end a standoff with opposition lawmakers that has hindered fiscal reform.

It was the second time a government headed by prime minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah has resigned this year in a feud with the elected parliament.

KUNA said the emir received Sheikh Sabah who handed him the written resignation of his cabinet.